Winter chill, clouds stick around

Mostly cloudy skies accompanied by temperatures ranging in the 40s and 50s, and some 30s, will persist across Acadiana through Thursday.

The west-southwest-oriented sub-tropical jet stream will continue to supply plenty of upper clouds, while lingering lower cloud cover in the wake of Monday night's rain-maker will stay for at least another day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for temperatures overnight through Wednesday morning to stay hold in the lower 40s...with some upper 30s possible across the extreme northern portions of Acadiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A breeze from the north will also continue overnight into Wednesday allowing for wind chills across the area to drop into the mid-upper 30s.

Mostly cloudy and chilly conditions are expected again Wednesday with highs topping out in the low-mid 50s...a solid 15° or more below mid-November normal.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Cloud cover should thin into Wednesday night allowing for temperatures to drop closer to the mid-upper 30s for Thursday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday should bring more of a high cloud and sun mix as a weak upper disturbance rolls through with temperatures topping out in the lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Clearing skies and colder temperatures are anticipated to follow Thursday night into Friday morning allowing for a good chance at a light freeze/frost for most of Acadiana.

The forecast for Lafayette of 32° Friday morning would make it the first freeze of the season for the Hub City.

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the mid-upper 50s are expected Friday.

Acadiana's next weather-maker looks to bring clouds and the chance of periods of light rain Saturday with best rain chances closer to the coast.

Saturday's rain chances and coverage continue to remain up for debate, with more changes to the forecast likely to come.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Behind Saturday's system the pattern is looking a little brighter and not quite as cold next week with the next best chance of showers and thunderstorms possibly arriving around Thanksgiving.

Temperatures mid-late next week could push back into the 70s for a few days before another potential cool-down that may follow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

But remember, there is never too much confidence in forecast beyond 7 days in the winter-time for Acadiana so the forecast for Thanksgiving can and will likely change for the upcoming holiday period!

