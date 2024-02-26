Windy, warm Tuesday; changes and unsettled for a while thereafter

After a windy and warm Tuesday for Acadiana, expect a cool front to arrive Wednesday, with an unsettled and occasionally wet weather pattern to follow later this week, and into the week that follows.

In the near term, it will be a breezy and milder night across the area with temperatures leveling off in the mid-60s through daybreak Tuesday.

Expect more clouds, and eventually the cloud deck to lower, with misty Gulf drizzles and slightly lower visibility developing during the overnight hours.

Tuesday should bring more clouds in the morning with some intervals of sun into the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It will be a rather windy day Tuesday, with southerly winds near 15-25 mph accompanied by occasional gusts to 30-35 mph from the mid-morning through the afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Tuesday will be dependent on the amount and length of any intervals of sun we see...but a high near 80° would not be out of the question...making it the warmest day so far for 2024.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As mentioned earlier, a cool front will pass through the area Wednesday by midday, with just a few morning showers or sprinkles possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Wednesday early will be in the mid-70s with readings dropping into the much cooler mid-upper 40s to lower 50s for Thursday morning.

Lingering clouds with temperatures topping out in the mid-60s are expected for Thursday.

The sub-tropical jet stream is expected to become more active Friday through much of next week, which means some rain chances, and more up and down temperatures.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In other words, typical late February/early March weather, in part, influenced by a now fading but still present El Niño, which looks to dominate our pattern for the first couple of weeks of March.

It could get rather wet in portions of the region, into next week, with long-term totals looking to be higher south and east of Acadiana...but much can and will change to the ongoing forecast.

For now, consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

