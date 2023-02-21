Windy, mild Wednesday

Southerly winds are expected to crank-up across Acadiana Wednesday in response to a large and complex storm impacting the U.S. this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This storm system will be responsible for producing widespread snows and wind to the north, while a severe weather threat will develop in the warm sector farther to the south.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Most of the action with the storm system will stay north of Acadiana, but gusty southerly winds will increase from mid-morning into the afternoon locally.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sustained S/SSW winds near 10-15 with gusts to 20 mph overnight through early Wednesday will increase to 15-25 mph with gusts most likely pushing 40-45 mph, esoecially from around 9-10 am through about 4 pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few spotty showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon with the tail end of the system, but rain chances should be no higher than 30% (except a little higher to the north) with any activity quite brief...as clouds (and any showers) will likely be moving even faster...in the 50-60 mph range just a few thousand feet up!

Rob Perillo/KATC

Winds should ease and expect, that mostly cloudy skies will continue to dominate across the area accompanied by a few intervals of afternoon sun possible for the remaining days this week, and likely into the weekend.

Temperatures into the weekend will stay some 10-20 degrees above normal (49°/67°) with lows near 70° accompanied by daytime highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Breezy southerly winds will also continue each day into the weekend...it's that time of year.

Our next front, which does not look too impactful at this time, should arrive with gusty winds again and perhaps a few showers Monday...not much significant cooling is expected to follow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel