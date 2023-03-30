Windy finish to the week

Look for milder temperatures for Acadiana tonight thanks to southerly breezes that get gusty tomorrow afternoon in the 30 mph+ range as a large-scale severe weather outbreak gets underway well to our north into the mid-upper Mississippi Valley.

Low temperatures overnight will be closer to 70° through Friday morning.

Plenty of clouds are expected Friday while winds get gusty into the afternoon as severe storms erupt to our north in the nation's mid-section.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect gusts to reach into the 30 mph range which may garner a wind advisory at some point from the National Weather Service.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In spite of mostly skies Friday, temperatures should top out in the lower 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A weak front should arrive with low end rain chances (20%) by Saturday morning and will serve to dry and clear us out.

And with west to northerly winds and not much cooler air, temperatures will soar into the mid- to possibly upper 80s under sunny skies Saturday afternoon.

It is expected to be a little cooler again Saturday night, but the front is expected to return northward Sunday with milder overnight lows to follow.

Clouds will return to the area Sunday with a few showers or a thunderstorm by late in the day. Highs Sunday will be in the low-mid 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather pattern is expected to get more active in the region late Sunday into next week.

The warm front returning from the Gulf late Sunday should bring scattered showers and some storms to the Acadiana area Sunday night into early Monday.

Thereafter, the pattern looks to set up for some active, wet-weather systems toward the mid- and end of next week that currently look to be mostly just to our west and north with accumulative rain totals through 7-10 days in the 6"+ range from Texas into Northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and into Mississippi.

Rob Perillo/KATC

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for Acadiana for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel