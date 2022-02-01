Wild weather swings ahead

Some wild weather swings are in the cards for Acadiana with spring-like temperatures and a few scattered showers Wednesday, to a soaking round of rain and embedded storms Thursday, followed by a sharp return to a winter chill Thursday night.

In the near term, with mild air, decreasing winds, a more humid air mass and temperatures in the lower 60s, sea/marine fog should develop overnight and advance inland across a good part of Acadiana by Wednesday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A few scattered showers will be possible across the area overnight (30%) tonight into tomorrow (40%), with best chance of activity look to be in the afternoon hours.

Temperatures Wednesday will top out in the balmy, spring-like mid-70s.

Rain chances should be no higher than 40-50% Wednesday but will ramp up to near 100% very late Wednesday night into Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms with periods of steady rain are expected Thursday, with rain chances near 100%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although there is a fair bit of model guidance spread, the possibility of an inch or two of rain is expected Thursday, with a few spots possibly receiving more...and by the same token, some areas may see less than an inch.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rob Perillo/KATC

The weather will take a turn back to winter Thursday with temperatures possible near 70° in the morning but likely dropping into the mid-upper 30s by the evening, and low-mid 30s come Friday morning.

Most rain will taper as the colder air moves into Acadiana, but KATC's latest GRAF Model continues to hint at a low chance of a light wintry mix Thursday night into Friday morning...however, it will be unfavorable that anything of significance will fall, and there will be no accumulations nor any travel issues.

Cloudy skies will persist into Friday, with highs temperatures likely struggling to reach the low-mid 40s.

And speaking of temperatures, factoring in the wind, wind chills will likely drop into the lower 20s Thursday night into Friday morning with chills likely staying in the upper 20s to lower 30s most of the day Friday!

Farther north, the same system impacting Acadiana this week looks to become a major snowstorm for much of the middle U.S. through the Northeast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And south of where the snow falls, areas of crippling freezing rain and ice accumulations will be likely...fortunately Acadiana will miss out on all of that!

Rob Perillo/KATC

The extended forecast into the weekend is looking cold and dry with a very slow moderating trend into next week...a few more freezes will be possible per our latest 10 Day Forecast.

