Widespread showers and storms through mid-week; Elsa impacting Cuba, eventually Florida

Any lingering scattered showers and storms out there late this afternoon will begin to come to an end after sunset.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the overnight period as temperatures drop back into the middle 70s.

We'll essentially be under the influence of upper-level troughing and increasing low-level moisture over the next few days, so expect a good scattering of those showers and storms.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday with about a 60% chance for those scattered storms.

Bradley HRRR Model

Prime time looks to be late morning and into the afternoon time frame.

Locally heavy downpours will be possible as sufficient low-level moisture will be in place.

1-2+" of rainfall could easily be possible, especially in those heavier thunderstorms.

Bradley HRRR Model Rain Estimates

Additionally, just a reminder that we are in the heart of lightning season, so that remains a threat as well.

Once you hear thunder, be sure to head indoors into a sturdy, safe structure.

Temperatures will top out into the middle to upper 80s.

Pretty similar set-up heading into Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances may come down just a little for Friday and into the upcoming weekend with a pretty typical summer scenario heading into the following week.

In the Tropics:

The only thing we continue to track is tropical storm Elsa that is currently impacting Cuba.

NHC Elsa

It's interaction with land/mountainous terrain will likely weaken the storm in the short-term.

It is forecasted to rebound in intensity a little as it emerges into the eastern Gulf.

NHC Elsa

It will then make landfall on the west coast of Florida sometime late Tuesday into early Wednesday as a tropical storm.

The system will remain well off to our east and is no threat to Acadiana.

The rest of the tropics are quiet at this time.

