Wet, potentially stormy conditions this evening; staying cooler than normal

Showers with embedded thunderstorms are expected for Acadiana from the late afternoon into the evening hours accompanied by a low end severe weather risk and some locally heavy downpours.

A low pressure system is expected to ride eastward along the Louisiana Coast and coastal parishes overnight, and with this system a producing a decent soaking and a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of a few severe thunderstorms be possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the parishes along and south of I-10 are most vulnerable to the possibility of any severe storms, with the greatest risk most likely staying offshore.

And while severe weather parameters inland are marginal at best, per the SPC: "A tornado or two along with isolated hail and damaging gusts will be possible" in the outlook area.

The window for the strongest storms will be primarily during the evening hours, with activity likely tapering across the region (from west to east) around midnight...give or take an hour or two.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest Power Doppler 3.

Rainfall totals should be in the 1" range for most of Acadiana overnight with the possibility of a few spots catching 2-3" wherever storms are most likely and frequent, which should generally be toward the coastal parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thereafter, it will remain mostly cloudy, breezy and unseasonably cool Tuesday into Wednesday.

And speaking of the wind, strong southerly winds accompanied by the area of low pressure will develop across the coastal parishes into Monday evening which could lead to some minor flooding along the coast where a Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect overnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tides may run 2-3 feet above normal for a few hours overnight prior to strong northerly winds returning behind the weather system, which will bring the tides back to near or even below normal Tuesday.

Acadiana's weather pattern will remain mired in below normal temperatures through the next week, with mostly cloudy skies persisting through Wednesday and some sunshine expected Thursday and Friday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Next chance of showers may return by Saturday, with the next weather system looking to take a more southern track keeping most of the significant rains offshore.

Confidence in rain chances and how it may play out Saturday is lower than normal at this time.

The KATC 10 Day Forecast for Acadiana keeps temperatures well below normal through the weekend with a moderating trend anticipated by mid-next week.

