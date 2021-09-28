Wet pattern continues

After a big soaking across Acadiana Tuesday, it appears that high rain chances will stay in the area over the next couple of days.

Tuesday became a complete washout across the region with most areas catching between 2-4" of rain in the area.

Isolated totals reached 5-6" while in extreme Western Beauregard and Vernon parishes saw upwards of 8" or more of rain, accompanied by localized flooding.

Rains are expected to gradual diminish into the early evening, but more scattered showers and storms will be possible again by daybreak as the next upper level disturbance heads toward the region.

With a similar upper pattern in place, a good chance of scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for Acadiana through Thursday (near 70-80%), with rain chances easing just a bit, closer to the 40% range, later this week and into the weekend.

An additional 1-2" of rain or more will be possible for portions of Acadiana through midday Thursday...but for now, there are no "flood watches".

Temperatures will range mostly from the low-mid 70s at night to the lower 80s during the day through Thursday.

A few more intervals of sun this weekend should bring our temperatures into the mid-80s.

By mid-late next week there appears to be drier and slightly more cooler weather on the way...see the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, major Hurricane Sam should remain a major hurricane (and mostly an Atlantic system) as it passes east of Bermuda by this weekend, but may have possible impacts on Newfoundland by Sunday.

Elsewhere, two disturbances in the central and eastern tropical Atlantic have high potential for development, but at this point they do not appear to be threats to the U.S.

Closer to home, the Gulf and Caribbean remain quiet...but there is still a lot of hurricane season left on the table, especially this year, through most of October and perhaps a week or two into November, so we can't say the Gulf nor the Caribbean are closed for business quite yet.

