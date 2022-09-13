Weather stays on a roll a few more days

Acadiana's first small taste of fall weather will continue for another 48 hours or so before temperatures slowly heat up into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

And with the increased heat, there will be slightly higher humidity accompanied by the chance of a few scattered showers and/or thunderstorms this weekend.

In the near-term though expect overnight/morning lows to be a couple degrees cooler than what they were Tuesday morning, with readings dropping into the upper 50s to lower 60s across most portions of the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Unabated sunshine with temperatures topping out in the mid-upper 80s accompanied by comfortable humidity are expected Wednesday into Thursday, although temperatures will inch upward closer to 90° Thursday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

By Friday our afternoon highs will be approaching the lower 90s once again, but it's expected to remain relatively dry.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The dryness appears to fade this weekend as moisture lurking just offshore tries to creep back into the area.

This will translate to a more summer-like feel to the weather with higher humidity, the chance of a few showers or a thunderstorm, accompanied by high temperatures in the lower 90s.

For now, next week offers more of the same weather that we'll see this weekend with partly cloudy skies, a slight chance of afternoon showers or a storm, and highs in the lower 90s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, it's still not bad for the peak of tropical season in the Atlantic Basin.

However, a tropical wave about 1000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles now has a 40% (medium) chance of development in the next 5 days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The odds appear to improve for tropical organization in the 7-10 day window for a potential manifestation of broad low pressure in the Northwest Caribbean by the end of next week.

Both the Euro and GFS models have very similar solutions today, so we might see some tropical action a little closer to home as we approach the last week of the month.

