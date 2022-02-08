Weather staying on a nice February roll

Acadiana's weather pattern will continue to stay on a meteorological roll with a quiet weather pattern accompanied by seasonable temperatures for the month of February.

Clear and chilly nights will be followed by sunny and milder afternoons for the rest of the week.

After a slow warming trend into the weekend, change will arrive in the form of a cold front late Saturday.

In the near term, expect another chilly night ahead into Wednesday morning with lows generally in the mid-30s...but closer to the lower 30s across the northern Acadiana parishes.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Patchy frost and a few patches of fog will be possible primarily in more rural locations.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lots of sunshine will continue for our Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Surface high pressure will continue over Louisiana into Thursday and Friday with lows Wednesday night into Thursday morning closer to the mid-upper 30s, and likely closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures Thursday and Friday will top out near 70°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Looking ahead into the weekend, Saturday will be initially mild, but another cold front will be pushing through the area late in the day...at this point, no significant rain chances are in the forecast associated with the front.

Behind the front expect a breezy and colder Sunday. The weekend overall should be a mostly sunny one.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Fair skies and another slow moderating trend are expected early next week, followed by a more "energetic" weather system and front arriving roughly a week from Thursday.

There are some indications we could see a good soaking and perhaps more "robust" thunderstorms with this system, but as always, the forecast will likely change when it comes to prognosticating more than a week out in the winter-time.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



