Weather settling into a summer rhythm

Acadiana's weather pattern has been settling into more of a summer rhythm of late and it looks to continue much the same into the weekend.

There were a few isolated pop-up showers across the Acadiana area this afternoon with rain chances in the 5-10% range with the same will be likely Thursday through Saturday.

Weak high pressure aloft and at the surface should keep our temperatures on the hotter side, with afternoon readings near 90° over the next few days.

In fact, unofficially at press time, Lafayette hit 90° Tuesday afternoon for the first time this year...tied for the 3rd latest we've reached that mark in in 128 years!

By Sunday, a weakness in the upper atmosphere is expected to drop southward into the region allowing for a better chance of afternoon storms.

The same pattern looks to continue well into next week with partly cloudy, hot and humid conditions accompanied the daily chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Daytime highs will stay locked in the upper 80s to lower 90s into next week...and more than likely, for the next four months!

Meanwhile in the tropics, while the risk of tropical development appears to be more remote over the next 5 days (per the National Hurricane Center), it's the following 5 days where it might get more interesting.

The latest Euro model maintains a system developing in Southern and/or Western Gulf of Mexico in 7-10 days while the GFS has dropped any definitive system developing off the board for now.

Development may also be possible into the Eastern Pacific over the next week to two weeks, and models typically this time of year have difficulty resolving development in the Central American region.

Nonetheless and either way, deep tropical moisture still looks to surge into the Gulf by next weekend and into early the following week...something we'll continue to keep an eye on.

