Warming trend this week...next front on the horizon

Mostly sunny skies with a gradual warming trend is in the cards for Acadiana this week with highs pushing 90° before the week is done.

Look for temperatures overnight through Tuesday morning to be closer to the upper 50s while afternoon temperatures top out in the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some high clouds may be darting through the area Tuesday thanks to the high level moisture streaming across Mexico and Texas from former East Pacific Hurricane Orlene.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the upper 80s to near 90° can be expected through the end of the week with our next front (a dry one) scheduled to arrive Saturday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

So cooler temperatures during the day and at night are expected from this weekend through mid-next week with finally the chance of a few showers possible mid-late next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, we are monitoring two potential areas of development in the tropics: one system that may develop and stay in the Atlantic, while a less threatening tropical wave has a low chance of developing in the next 5 days as it travels the Caribbean.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No threats are expected for the Gulf of Mexico over the next week to 10 days, but thereafter, there are some hints of some potential development in the Western Caribbean that could eventually head toward the Gulf...but at the same time, we should be seeing more frontal activity.

Nonetheless, just a subtle reminder that we're not done yet with tropical season.

