Warmer Wednesday, stormy Thursday

Acadiana is in store for warmer and more humid conditions Wednesday ahead of our next weather-maker that should bring showers and storms to the area Thursday.

A storm system will gradually move through Texas Wednesday with a significant risk of severe storms possible, per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), for portions of North Texas into Wednesday afternoon and evening.

A cluster of storms will likely enter Louisiana overnight Wednesday into Thursday bringing a good chance of showers and thunderstorms to Acadiana along with a marginal risk (level 1/5) of a few severe storms according to the SPC.

The primary severe threat for Acadiana would be for a few storms that could containing strong, possibly damaging winds, some hail and perhaps an isolated tornado.

In addition, rain totals of 1-2" will be possible, but most of us should see less.

Highest rain chances Thursday look to be during the early part of the day, with some limited rain chances possible into the afternoon/early evening.

Friday is looking great, while the weekend continues to look a little more unsettled, with a few showers possible later Saturday (perhaps evening hours) into Sunday, but forecast confidence for this weekend is lower than normal.

In the near term, look for morning temperatures closer to the lower 60s for most of Acadiana Wednesday morning with a sun and cloud mix accompanied by warmer (and more humid) afternoon conditions with readings pushing the mid-80s for the afternoon.

Stay with KATC for the expected weather Thursday and the likelihood of more changes to the weekend forecast.

Please refer to the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

