Warmer, humid into the weekend; front/showers arrive early Sunday

Warm and humid conditions will continue to dominate across Acadiana into this weekend before a frontal system arrives with showers and a few storms late Saturday night into Sunday.

In the near term, expect another humid night under mostly cloudy skies with low temperatures (and dew points) holding in the lower 70s.

Some patchy fog will be possible in spots, but shouldn't be a major issue for most unless right near the coast first thing in the morning.

Friday will be marked by another mostly cloudy morning, but more intervals of sun are expected into the afternoon.

Highs Friday will top out closer to the mid-80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much the same can be expected into Saturday with a slightly better chance of an isolated shower...highs will be in the mid- to possibly upper 80s.

A frontal system accompanied by scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will advance into the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning with rain chances in the 80% range.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Most precipitation looks to end by Sunday afternoon so the day shouldn't be a complete washout.

The Storm Prediction Center is not expecting any significant threats of severe weather for Acadiana this weekend nor are we expecting any flood issues.

Rain totals look to be in the 1/2-1" range across the area with a few spots catching more, while other may catch less.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for temperatures to cool into the 60s Sunday with a couple of nice, fresh days to follow Monday and Tuesday.

Warmer and humid conditions will return toward the end of next week into the following weekend.

A few scattered showers may be possible the Friday through Sunday of Festival International de Louisianebut washouts are not expected at this time.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

