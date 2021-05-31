Warmer for Memorial Day; slightly better rain chances return for mid-late week

After a late season cold front pushed through yesterday afternoon, it set the stage for a really nice day of weather on Sunday.

In fact, temperatures started out in the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning!

And with dewpoints in the 50s, it felt absolutely fantastic early this morning.

Temperatures found their way into the lower 80s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows will be dropping into the middle 60s, so another comfortable night is in store.

The front that was responsible for the nice weather on Sunday will begin to lift back northward as a warm front on Monday.

That, coupled with a little daytime heating may help to spark off a shower or two by the afternoon, but I think most of us stay dry on our Memorial Day.

Bradley HRRR Model

Fair to partly cloudy skies will be in place as afternoon highs top out in the middle 80s.

Humidity will still be manageable on Monday, despite being a touch higher.

Rain chances up to around 10-20% on Tuesday with slightly higher activity setting up just to our west.

A slightly better chance to see scattered afternoon showers and storms going into Wednesday and the rest of the week as the pattern turns just a little bit more unsettled as an upper-level trough works along that daytime heating.

Models begin to diverge going into the weekend, but I am maintaining a 30% chance of scattered activity for now.

Be sure to check back in through the rest of the week for the latest.

In the tropics:

No new developments expected in at least the next 5 days.

Official start of the hurricane season is Tuesday, June 1st.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel