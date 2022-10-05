Warmer, but another front arrives this weekend

Warmer afternoons are on tap for Acadiana for the rest of the week, but a cool front arriving late Friday night will bring a breath of fresh air back to the region for this weekend.

In the near term, expect seasonably cool conditions tonight with lows near 60°...slightly cooler though, in outlying areas.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Normal low temperatures for Lafayette this time of year is near 65°.

Acadiana will be back to wall to wall sunshine Thursday with highs pushing the upper 80s in many spots..85° is the normal high for this time of year.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much the same can be expected Friday with a few more afternoon clouds, while temperatures near a summer-like 90°.

A dry cool front should arrive during the predawn hours Saturday allowing for sunny, breezy and cooler conditions, especially at night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs will get pushed back down into the middle 80s this weekend while lows make another run down into the mid 50s.

Warmer conditions will return by mid-next week with some moisture, and consequently the chance of showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms later in the week.

And with any luck, we'll see another front arriving next Friday which should set up a nice, and perhaps even cooler weekend that will follow.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while Tropical Depression #12 in the Eastern Atlantic is not expected to make much more than another 24 hours and dissipate, it's a disturbance near the Eastern Caribbean and Venezuela that has some of our attention.

Rob Perillo/KATC

After relatively hostile conditions and the system's interaction with land, Disturbance 91L is expected to move into an environment more favorable for development as it moves into the Western Caribbean.

This potential system may take a more southern route toward Central America with some impacts there possible by the latter part of the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, 91L is not expected to be a major Gulf of Mexico threat, but we'll continue to monitor it in the days ahead.

The next name on the NHC's list is "Julia".

