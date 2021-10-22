Warm weekend; big changes by late next week

Welcome to the weekend!

Mild conditions tonight with temperatures eventually dropping into the mid-upper 60s.

Some patchy fog will be possible, mainly across the coastal parishes.

Another warm day Saturday as temperatures push the mid-upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

A stray shower or two could be possible with the heating of the day.

Bradley Graf Model

Winds will start to turn southwesterly aloft by the end of the weekend, and with southerly winds remaining in place at the surface, we'll likely see a slightly better chance at a passing shower come Sunday (30-40%).

Staying warm through the early parts of next week as temperatures continue to climb into the middle 80s.

A cold front will be advancing into the area on Wednesday.

Bradley GFS Long Range

Scattered showers and storms will be likely out ahead of the boundary.

There could be a severe weather risk with this system, but it is too early to tell or dive into specifics.

We'll keep you updated in the days ahead.

Regardless, much cooler conditions will filter into the area behind the frontal passage.

Expect highs to return to the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s by the end of the week and into the following weekend.

So, still looks like some nice conditions heading into that all important Halloween weekend.

In the meantime, feeling more like late spring/early summer across the area...

Have a great weekend!

TROPICS

All remains quiet across the entire Atlantic basin!