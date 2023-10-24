Warm through the weekend; Halloween chill more likely

Acadiana's weather pattern will not change much into the weekend, but model guidance is coming into better agreement that a fall chill will return to the area early next week.

In the near term, the pressure gradient between high pressure across the Mid-Atlantic States and low pressure "troughing" in the High Plains will keep a moderately breezy flow of southeasterly winds across the local region for the rest of the week and likely into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Look for fair skies over the next few nights with enough wind to keep most fog at bay.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will bottom out closer to the upper 60s to lower 70s in the days ahead.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy and seasonably warm conditions accompanied by a sun and cloud mix are likely each afternoon into the weekend with daily highs reaching the 87-89° mark.

The big story and Acadiana's next weather-maker will come in the form of a vigorous cool front that should arrive sometime Monday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Not much, if any significant rain is expected with this front, although light showers and misty drizzles may follow the front briefly into Monday night.

Halloween is shaping up to be breezy and cool with daytime readings in the 60s possibly dropping into the 50s for trick or treat times...so a warmer costume for the kiddos and adults will be the best play.

Refreshing cool conditions are anticipated for a good part of next week with highs limited to the 60s for a few days mid-week while overnight lows are expected to dip into the 40s for a few nights.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Time for the second batch of gumbo!

