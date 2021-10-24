Warm start to week; cold front to bring much cooler conditions by end of week

Another mild night ahead with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s by morning.

Some patchy fog will be possible first thing tomorrow morning as well.

A storm system off to our north will be bypassing us, but we are going to remain on the backside of that feature through tonight and into Monday.

As a result, drier air will continue to work into the area, so rain chances will be low to start the week.

Bradley Graf Model

However, we stay quite warm as temperatures will push the mid-upper 80s come Monday afternoon under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies.

It will feel like the lower 90s during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Most of Tuesday will remain dry and warm.

Temperatures will continue to push well into the middle 80s.

Rain chances will begin to increase on us heading into late Tuesday night, but especially on Wednesday as a cold front will be advancing into the area.

Bradley GFS Long-Range

Showers and storms will be likely on Wednesday along and out ahead of the boundary (prime time for storms looks to be mid-morning and into the afternoon).

Some of those storms could be on the strong to perhaps severe side, so we'll have to watch that.

Most of us will pick up around 1-2" of rainfall with this system with localized amounts upwards to 3" possible.

Breezy southerly winds Wednesday will turn northerly on Thursday behind the frontal passage.

Winds could be gusty at times.

It'll be turning much cooler for the end of the week and into the Halloween weekend.

Afternoon highs will be back in the 70s with overnight lows in the 50s.

Some areas will even dip into the upper 40s by Saturday morning!

So basically, we'll experience some form of all four seasons this week across the area.

Late spring/early summer to start the week, and then feeling like fall with even a touch of early winter by the finish.. Whew, buckle up!

