Warm start to meteorological spring/potentially stormy Thursday night

Like the end of meteorological winter today, it will be a warm start to meteorological spring. But look for cooler weather that will follow with the possibility of some strong storms into Thursday night.

In the near term, expect breezy and mild conditions overnight through Wednesday morning with enough wind to keep any significant fog at bay.

Low temperatures will once again reside in the upper 60s to near 70°.

Wednesday will bring more spring-like temperatures under partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures topping out in the lower 80s.

There may be a brief passing isolated shower, but rain chances will be near 15%.

It will be breezy Wednesday, especially in the afternoon with mostly southerly winds near 15-25 mph.

Moving into Thursday, winds will crank up further by the afternoon and evening, with gusts pushing 30-40 mph into Thursday night ahead of our next weather-maker.

A deep area of low pressure is expected to develop in Texas Thursday allowing for another warm day along with the aforementioned gusty winds.

Per the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), there may be a "significant" severe weather outbreak with the storm system Thursday into Thursday night, with the greatest risk of this occurring into Northern Louisiana.

For now, the SPC has most of Acadiana hatched in for a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) of severe storms with the primary threat of a few storms that could be capable of producing damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.

The threat of severe storms will be higher into the northern part of the state, with an enhanced risk (level 3 out of 5) Thursday afternoon into the night.

Within the enhanced risk are there could be a further upgrade by SPC to a moderate category in the days ahead.

For Acadiana, the threat of severe weather should be markedly lower, but we'll still have to keep an eye on any storms.

Although there could be a few isolated daytime showers in the area Thursday, at 20%, rain chances should ramp up to 70% overnight with prime-time for precipitation and storms after 11:00 pm and before daybreak Friday.

Thereafter, pleasantly cool weather will follow into the weekend with lots of sun Friday through Sunday, accompanied by highs mostly in the low-mid 70s (upper 70s by Sunday afternoon) while overnight lows dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Warmer weather returns next week, but don't be fooled quite yet...we may see a brief return of a winter chill, including lows in the low-mid 30s around mid-March!

