Warm Saturday, cooler Sunday; showers in between

A cool front will put a temporary end to the seasonably warm and humid pattern across Acadiana this weekend, with scattered showers, perhaps a few storms developing Saturday night into Sunday morning.

In the near term, expect another mostly cloudy, warm and humid night ahead with some patchy fog and/or mist developing again for Saturday morning.

Low temperatures will hold in the lower 70s.

Saturday will bring another mostly cloudy, warm and humid day with some intervals of sun possible along with a slight chance of a passing shower, at 20%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid-80s in most locations but could be closer to the upper 70s for the northern Acadiana parishes.

Scattered showers, and perhaps a few thunderstorms are anticipated to arrive primarily after midnight Saturday night with any activity expected to end by midday Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Do not expect much rain, as models are now are more sparse in the rainfall projections and in the 1/4" range or less range...but a few spots could see closer to an inch if a storm should pop-up...and especially toward Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Otherwise, no severe storms are anticipated.

The bigger story for Sunday will be the cooler temperatures as readings drop and stay in the 60s even if a few peeks of the sun try to emerge later in the day, with a stiff north breeze through Sunday afternoon/evening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s for a couple of nights early next week while plenty of sun and temperatures holding in the refreshing 70s are anticipated for Monday and Tuesday.

Thereafter, a gradual warm-up with increasing clouds, southerly breezes and building humidity is expected to round out the rest of next week and into the following weekend.

For now the prospects of rain chances should stay in the 10-20% range for Festival International de Louisiane with a few more scattered showers possible Sunday...but at this point, any activity is expected to be more of a nuisance rather than a significant soaking!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

