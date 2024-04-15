Warm, humid week; showers this weekend

Spring warmth and Gulf of Mexico humidity is in the forecast for Acadiana this week, with the next weather-maker arriving with the chance of showers and storms by Sunday.

In the near-term look for a breezy and mild night with temperature hovering in the lower 70s with clouds building in toward daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Tuesday will bring a cloud and sun mix with mostly cloudy skies likely during the morning hours improving to partly sunny in the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Tuesday will push the low-mid 80s.

Breezy south-southeast winds are expected from late morning into the afternoon Tuesday with some gusts near or slightly above 20 mph.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Little change is anticipated for Wednesday...perhaps with a little less wind.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will remain slight, near 10% or less through Wednesday, but a few more isolated showers may be possible Thursday.

All fronts will stay north of the area through Saturday, but a weak frontal boundary combined with an upper disturbance, is expected to bring a more substantial chance of scattered showers and a few thunderstorms around Saturday night into Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It's too early to tell is there will be any severe weather threat Sunday, but as always in the spring-time, it cannot be ruled out.

Thereafter, look for some brief cooling and at least a few nice days to follow into early next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

