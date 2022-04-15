Warm Easter Weekend

Acadiana's Easter weekend will be seasonably warm and humid with plenty of clouds yielding to intervals of afternoon sun Saturday and Sunday.

There will be some scattered showers and perhaps a few storms in the region Saturday, especially to our north, associated with a frontal boundary that won't reach much farther south than Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will be in the 20% range this weekend, but will be higher closer toward Central Louisiana especially for Saturday.

Plenty of clouds will dominate at night and for a good part of the day for both Saturday and Sunday with intervals of afternoon sun expected both afternoons.

We should see more extended sunshine Sunday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front into Sunday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs this weekend will be in the low-mid 80s while overnight/morning lows will be in the balmy lower 70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A cool front is expected to make a run for Acadiana Sunday night and with it a better chance (60%) of showers and thunderstorms.

While it remains unclear at this time, a few strong storms might be possible in the area, with most of Acadiana hatched in for a "marginal" risk (level 1 out of 5) of severe storms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The severe storm risk improves to "slight" (level 2 out of 5) into Central Louisiana Sunday night.

Storms containing damaging winds will be the primary threat...of course these outlooks will morph a bit this weekend.

With any luck, rain chances will end by daybreak Monday with several nice days expected through much of next week.

Temperatures and dew points (including humidity) will be on the rise toward the end of next week and into the following weekend with rain chances remaining rather low but present.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

