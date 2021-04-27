Warm/Breezy/Muggy weather to continue

It will be a mild and muggy night as temperatures only drop into the lower 70s by tomorrow morning under mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday is shaping up to be pretty similar to Tuesday.

Bradley Graf Model

Expect warm and breezy conditions out there as high temperatures push the lower to middle 80s.

Bradley Wind Gusts

Winds will be breezy out of the south at around 14-18 mph with gusts at times exceeding 25 mph.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate, but a few intervals of sunshine will be possible by the afternoon.

We also have to through in a 10% chance to see a very isolated shower that tries to develop throughout the day, but most areas will continue to remain dry.

Much of the same can be said going into Thursday.

After a start in the lower 70s, expect afternoon highs to climb into the low-mid 80s once again under mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend forecast remains quite complex as models continue to have a difficult time agreeing with one another.

So, let's break down the differences:

The GFS shows a wet start to Friday before drying out a bit by the afternoon.

Bradley GFS Long-Range

However, it also shows a piece of upper-level energy lagging behind and pushing through the area on Saturday which would tend to lead to a wetter solution for the first half of the weekend.

It does, however, have us clearing out by Sunday as the feature exits the region.

The Euro, on the other hand, has the main upper low cutting off around the Mexico/Texas border late Thursday and meandering around for a couple of days before moving through sometime late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Bradley Euro Long-Range

If that were to come to fruition, we would have a few scattered showers around on Friday, a mainly dry Saturday, and then rain chances would increase on us late Sunday into early Monday morning.

Keep in mind that the models have been very inconsistent from run-to-run, so overall forecast confidence is low at this time heading into the weekend.

We will continue to keep you updated in the days ahead, so make sure to stay with us!

------------------------------------------------------------

