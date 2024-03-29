Warm & breezy holiday weekend

Favorable spring weather is on tap for Acadiana for this holiday weekend with breezier afternoons and more cloud cover into Easter Sunday.

In the near term, expect milder temperatures overnight with lows by morning in the mid-upper 50s for most locations, with Lafayette closer to 60°.

Fair skies overnight will become partly cloudy for our Saturday, as high clouds begin to move in from the west.

Temperatures Saturday should top out near or slightly above 80°.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Breezy south to southwest winds near 10-15 mph is expected for our Saturday afternoon with a few gusts possible near 20 mph.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Expect more of the same for Sunday, with more morning clouds, highs in the lower 80s and breezier afternoon conditions...gusts Sunday afternoon will be in the 25 mph range.

Winds crank up more-so Monday with gusts in the 30mph+ range under mostly cloudy skies in response to an approaching frontal trough, that will likely produce a severe weather outbreak well to our north, from Northeast Texas through Eastern Oklahoma and likely into much Missouri.

Meanwhile, the tail end of the same front should sweep through Acadiana Tuesday with the chance (40%) of mostly showers, perhaps a few thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We are not expecting any kind of significant severe weather or flood threats for Acadiana with the front Tuesday.

Thereafter, it appears that Acadiana will get treated with more pleasant spring weather for the rest of next week, and quite possibly into the weekend that follows.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

On a side note, the latest tree pollen count is beginning to spike, and likely stay that way for another couple of weeks before the pollen count drops significantly.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest on the Solar Eclipse for April 8:

We are now about 10 days away from the total solar eclipse that will occur on April 8, 2024.

For Acadiana, it will be a partial eclipse, with maximum coverage at 87-88% for the area...roughly 5% more than last October's eclipse here.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Right now with forecast that far out, which is still relatively unreliable, is calling for mostly cloudy skies along with the chance of a few showers for Acadiana.

In the areas of totality to our west, the forecast is also looking sketchy with cloud cover, and perhaps some rains in the forecast too.

As always, the 10 day weather forecast can and will likely change...at least the eclipse part is 100% predictable!

------------------------------------------------------------

