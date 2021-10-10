Warm and muggy start to week; changes down the line

It was a nice, but warm day across Acadiana.

Mild and muggy conditions tonight as lows settle into the lower 70s.

A frontal boundary will approach from the NW tomorrow morning.

However, it will be running out of gas, so showers and storms will be on a weakening trend as they near the area.

Bradley Graf Model

Regardless, a few isolated showers will still be possible through the course of the morning, especially for western and northern portions of Acadiana.

Any activity will quickly fizzle out into the afternoon.

We'll remain warm and humid as any sort of cooler weather remains well off to our north.

Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 80s tomorrow afternoon.

All of the storm tracks will be off to our north and west through mid-week which is going to keep us in a SW flow aloft (=warmer pattern).

Bradley Upper Pattern

We'll start to see a break in that pattern by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure sweeps through.

That will help to usher in cooler, more comfortable conditions heading into next weekend and at least into the first parts of the following week.

As of now, we could be talking morning starts in the 50s with afternoon finishes in the 70s...

Stay with us this week to see how the pattern evolves with this time.

Fingers crossed for all you fall seeking individuals!

TROPICS

Two areas in the Atlantic basin currently have a low-end chance at developing.

Bradley Tropics

However, both will not be a threat to us here in Acadiana.

Rest of the tropics are quiet at this time