Warm and more humid Sunday; unsettled pattern into next week

Overnight lows will head for the mid-upper 60s across the region.

Southerly winds will continue to bring in Gulf moisture, so expect humidity to be a touch higher on Sunday.

A few intervals of sunshine will be possible, but otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies out there.

Bradley Graf Model

Temperatures will be topping out in the lower to middle 80s.

Winds will be out of the south at around 6-11 mph.

A stray thundershower could be possible with the heating of the day by the afternoon, but I think most of us stay dry as we round out the weekend.

A more unsettled weather pattern will return as head into the new workweek.

A slow moving upper-level trough will be settling in off to our west.

That will keep persistent southwesterly aloft aloft across the region.

And with enough moisture in place, daily rain and storm chances will remain in our forecast.

It will not be raining necessarily continuously, but we will have to dodge some scattered showers and storms out there throughout the week.

Rain chances will sit at around 50-60% Monday-Thursday.

Some locally heavy downpours will be possible at times, especially in those stronger thunderstorms.

Models continue to show a decent soaking across the region.

Bradley Euro Rain Estimates

As is often the case this time of year, any one storm that develops could easily put down higher amounts, so keep that in mind.

Some of the more extreme totals look to stay off into Texas.

We'll watch closely for you in the days ahead.

In the Tropics:

Hurricane season does not officially start until June 1st, but beginning this year, the National Hurricane Center will begin issuing their daily tropical weather outlooks on May 15th (today).

As a result, be on the lookout for tropical updates from the weather lab.

Bradley Tropical Outlook

No new tropical developments expected in the next 5 days.

