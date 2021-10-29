Wall to wall sun and cool temperatures this weekend

No matter what you have planned in Acadiana this weekend the weather will be in spectacular fall-mode with wall to wall sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.

Whether it's Friday night football (bring jackets and sweaters) or the UL Homecoming game and festivities, or you're just waiting on Halloween, the weather will be extremely cooperative.

Look for the same stratiform clouds that were here late yesterday and again Friday afternoon to gradually thin this evening as winds also begin to diminish.

Low temperatures by Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s.

Saturday will be a sunny and cool day, with more perfect football weather for the 11am UL Homecoming Game kick-off.

Early pregame tailgaters will want to to dress warmly but the sun will be quite warming bring our afternoon highs into the lower 70s under a cloudless sky.

Temperatures will drop nicely Saturday night into the upper 40s, perhaps as low as the mid-40s by Sunday morning.

Expect more sunshine and milder temperatures Sunday afternoon with readings pushing into the mid-upper 70s.

And the nearly perfect conditions will continue for Sunday evening Trick or Treating with temperatures falling through the 60s...and eventually into the upper 40s to lower 50s for Monday morning.

Our nice stretch of weather will continue into early next week with some minor temperature moderation before clouds increase Wednesday ahead of our next front that should arrive with scattered showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms Thursday.

Cooler weather should ensue into next weekend, but it remains unclear as to how cool, with yet another, possibly stronger cold front, arriving for next Sunday.

The GFS Model as been advertising the possibility of a little "winter chill" that may follow for a couple of days beyond our 10-Day Forecast, but if they do come, it looks to be short-lived.

More on this in the days to come!

