Very hot into weekend but end in sight to heat wave

More high heat is in the forecast for Acadiana through the weekend, but a change in the pattern, with a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected into next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expected another warm and humid night with lows in the upper 70s to near 80°...Thursday morning's low was a steamy 81°!

More high heat remains in the forecast Friday into the weekend while rain chances will stay minimal.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Friday should be around 99° with readings in the upper 90s continuing Saturday and Sunday.

Heat index values will stay in the 102-108° range Friday and likely most of the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will stay low, near 20% or less through Saturday but could improve as soon as Sunday afternoon.

A few disturbances running clockwise around our dominant heat ridge of high pressure should deliver higher moisture content and instability early next week yielding a better chance of scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

And with a better chance of storms, our daytime highs will lower into the low-mid 90s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile in the tropics, while it's quite early in the season to be tracking tropical waves coming off of the African Coast, a tropical wave has a low end chance of development (per the NHC) as it approaches the Caribbean next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There's some African dust just ahead of this wave so no real concerns unless it does indeed make the Caribbean intact.

It should be noted that both the Euro and GFS track this wave to the Caribbean with some modest development...and while 10 day forecasts are unreliable...both models bring this feature ultimately toward Central America.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Closer to home, the aforementioned disturbances that will enhance our rain chances next week could show some low end organization as they trek toward the Western Gulf...we're not expecting anything of significance, but these systems require monitoring as they could be heavy rainmakers for the areas they may directly impact.

Climate Notes: As of this writing, unofficially Lafayette experienced the hottest day of the year with temperatures at 99° between 1:25pm and 1:45pm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The high temperature is unofficial at this time as there could be some temperature rounding errors.

The last time Lafayette hit 99° on July 27, 2018, and the last 100° day in Lafayette was August 12, 2015.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel