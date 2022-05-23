Unsettled & stormy pattern through mid-week

Acadiana's weather pattern will remain rather unsettled through early Thursday with scattered showers and storms in the forecast Tuesday with stormier conditions likely into Wednesday.

In the near term, expect lingering showers and storms to gradually dissipate Monday evening with a few isolated renegade cells possibly regenerating over the coastal parishes after midnight.

Low temperatures by daybreak Tuesday will be in the almost comfortable upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday pattern will be similar to Monday with mostly cloudy skies accompanied scattered showers and storms primarily from mid-morning through the mid-afternoon hours.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances Tuesday and on paper, are in the 50-60% range (NWS is going 70%)...but there will be some Saharan Dust moving into the region which could mitigate some of the shower and thunderstorm activity in the area.

On Wednesday a vigorous upper disturbance (for the time of year) will advance into the region from the west which should set the stage for more widespread and more intense thunderstorm activity Wednesday.

Storms Wednesday may be accompanied by a lower end severe weather threat with the Storm Prediction Center hatching most of Acadiana for a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5)...with a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) into Southwest Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Storms Wednesday could contain damaging winds, hail with a very low-end chance of an isolated tornado...and we could several waves of storms into Wednesday night.

While widespread flooding is not anticipated, there will be a good soaking in the cards for a good part of Acadiana, mainly for Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Both the Euro and GFS models depict soaking rainfall totals through Thursday with most areas likely to see 1-3"...per usual, there may be "hotter" spots that could receive higher totals approaching the 4-5" range...or more.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thanks to the storms, high temperatures Wednesday will hold closer to the lower 80s.

After the possibility of lingering storms early Thursday, skies will clear Thursday afternoon followed by some very comfortable and rather stellar weather Friday into the holiday weekend.

Look for highs in the upper 80s this weekend, possibly touching 90° by Sunday or Monday, but with comfortable humidity.

More importantly, fresh morning starts in the 60s are anticipated starting Thursday morning and carrying well into the weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



