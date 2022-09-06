Unsettled, but brighter skies; relief next week

Acadiana's weather pattern will remain unsettled through the weekend, but some brighter skies are currently in the forecast in spite of the continued chance of rain...plus next week, we are looking at some relief in the form of drier more pleasant weather.

The local weather pattern will continue to be dominated by a weak upper low aloft that should sit over Louisiana into the weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This will keep plenty of clouds and reduced temperatures in the region along with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Timing and coverage of any shower activity in the days ahead remains a forecast challenge, but it does appear that the best rain chances will be limited to the latter part of the afternoon into the early evening hours through Thursday...and that those chances should be limited to no higher than 40-50%.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Do expect more intervals of sun despite the mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see a little more in the way of scattered showers and storms Friday into Saturday, but the big news is that drier more comfortable weather should be on the way by early to mid-next week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances should drop to 30% or less Sunday into Monday and near 10% or less Tuesday through next Thursday before rain chances begin to return into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Meanwhile, the tropics remain busy from the Eastern Pacific into the Atlantic, but not in the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Danielle is expected to weaken while making a loop in the North Atlantic, while Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane Wednesday and perhaps the first major hurricane of the Atlantic season later this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Earl may come quite close to Bermuda Thursday where tropical storms watches have been issued for now.

Elsewhere, a couple of more systems show promise in the Eastern Atlantic.

The good news locally is that every week in September/October you can say there are no Gulf threats, you take one potential system away from the 2022 season.

We'll all take that!

