Unseasonably mild/humid through Thursday; weekend changes

Unseasonably mild and humid weather will continue for most of Acadiana through Thursday, but a slow-moving cold front will eventually push through the area by Thursday night.

Look for little overall change to our weather pattern overnight as compared to the last couple of days, other than expect lighter winds, which will likely allow for some coastal sea fog to advance farther north (and/or with lower cloud ceilings of a few hundred feet) through daybreak.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures overnight will once again hover in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will bring more clouds and the chance of scattered, brief shower activity (at 30%). A few intervals of sun will help push the mercury to near 80° once again for the afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Thursday should bring much the same as Wednesday, with the exception of northern portions of Acadiana beginning to see chillier conditions as our much-awaited cold front sags a little farther south.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The cold front will get an upper level kicker Thursday night helping to push the system through the region and allowing for a good chance, near 70%, of showers and possibly even a thunderstorm.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rainfall totals through Thursday night should be light, less than 1/2".

Rob Perillo/KATC

No significant threat of severe storms are anticipated Thursday night, but there may be a marginal risk of a few isolated severe storms per the Storm Prediction Center, north of Acadiana and earlier in the day Thursday.

Showers should end early Friday as chilly conditions move back into the region.

Highs Friday will likely stay in the 50s while dropping into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

This weekend continues to look seasonably cool, but not as cold as we were advertising yesterday.

There will also be a pretty decent chance of showers at some point this weekend, but best rain chances (in the 50% range) look to arrive after midnight Saturday night and end toward daybreak Sunday.

High temperatures this weekend look to be in the low-mid 60s while night-time lows stay closer to the mid-40s...roughly 5° below normal.

Moving into next week it's looking nice and dry for Lundi and Mardi Gras with highs in the mid-60s Monday and perhaps pushing 70° for Fat Tuesday...which is milder than the guidance looked yesterday!

Parades this weekend should be in pretty good shape, but dress warmly and in layers for the Friday and Saturday evening parades.

See the latest parade details on KATC 10 Day Forecast and on KATC's Mardi Gras page.

