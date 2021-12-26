Unseasonable pattern continues

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the mid-60s.

Another unseasonably warm day Sunday with afternoon highs pushing the upper 70s to near 80° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Bradley Graf Model

Winds will stay breezy out of the SSW at around 10-15 mph.

Bradley Wind Estmates

Near-record warmth will continue for the entirety of this week.

The only changes we'll see is slightly higher rain chances for the mid-latter parts of the week due to a stalled frontal boundary to our north.

However, that boundary will not actually push through the area, so we'll stay mild-warm for the end of the week and into New Year's.

At this point, our next front to actually usher in cooler weather will arrive by next Sunday.

We'll see how the pattern evolves with time and will have more in the days ahead.

Have a great rest of the holiday weekend!

~Bradley

