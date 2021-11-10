Two fronts in two days

Two cool fronts will impact the Acadiana area before the week is done...one will bring scattered showers Thursday while the second arriving Friday evening one will promise cooler conditions into the weekend.

Before the front arrives, expect a partly cloudy and much milder night into Thursday morning with temperatures holding in the lower-mid 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be a slight chance of a passing isolated shower, near 20% overnight.

Scattered showers (a 60% chance) and perhaps an isolated storm or two will develop to our northwest at daybreak, with activity pushing through most of Acadiana from mid-morning and ending by the early afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We may even see the sun return later in the day...high temperatures Thursday will be in the mid-70s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rainfall totals are expected to be light, generally lees than 1/3-1/2 of an inch.

Rob Perillo/KATC

No severe weather is expected with Thursday's front.

Clear skies and cooler temperatures are anticipated for Thursday night into Friday morning with lows closer to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Lots of sunshine with temperatures rebounding into the mid-70s are expected Friday ahead of a strong front that will push through the region into Friday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There could be a few sprinkles or light showers with the Friday night front, but rain chances are expected to remain near 20% or less.

Breezy and cooler conditions are anticipated for this weekend with lots of sun.

Look for highs Saturday in the low-mid 60s and Sunday in the mid-upper 60s while the chilliest temperatures should come Sunday morning with readings at daybreak nearing the upper 30s!

A favorable weather pattern with a slow moderating temperature trend is expected for much of next week...with another front arriving by next Friday...before hand we may be close again to hitting the 80° mark by next Thursday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.



