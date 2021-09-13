Tropical Storm Nicholas to bring flooding rains to portions of Texas, Louisiana

Of course it is all about tropical storm Nicholas in the western Gulf of Mexico.

The center of circulation has been difficult to pinpoint, but based on recent satellite data, it appears it is centered just to the north and east of the Corpus Christi area off the Texas coastline.

The steering pattern remains relatively straightforward in the short-term.

Bradley Steering Pattern

A ridge of high pressure to the east will continue directing the storm to the northwest with the core of the storm expected to come onshore into Texas sometime later tonight.

Bradley 4pm Nicholas track

The steering currents will then become rather week heading into the middle parts of the week, so it does appear that the storm will slow down once inland as it tries to make a move to the east/northeast.

This is where the rainfall totals are really going to start to pile up, especially for the upper coast of Texas and even extending into Louisiana.

We're still calling for 4-8" of rainfall across most of Acadiana through the middle parts of the week, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Of course, like we always say during tropical events, some of these numbers can be doubled, especially in those heavier rain bands that could train over the same area for an extended period time.

Some of the more extreme totals (~8-12"+) will likely set-up across portions of Texas and perhaps SW LA.

Our number one concern with this system is the flooding rain threat.

Here is the latest impacts graphic for Acadiana:

Bradley Impacts Graphic

Some of the models have the sysem lifting out of here by Wednesday with drier air trying to filtering in behind it.

However, leftover shower activity will remain possible.

Tropical moisture sticks with us into the weekend and so will the rain chances.

Stay up to date with the katc storm team for the latest.

