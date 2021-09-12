Tropical storm Nicholas forms in SW Gulf; will bring heavy rain threat to portions of Texas, Louisiana

Tropical storm Nicholas has formed in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico as of Sunday morning.

Tropical storm WATCHES and WARNINGS have been posted for the Texas coast and could get extended eastward with time.

It will move up the Texas coast in the coming days bringing with it a heavy rain threat.

It is expected to maintain tropical storm strength before moving into the upper Texas coast sometime on Tuesday.

REGARDLESS OF CENTER TRACK: All of Acadiana will remain on the eastern side of this system, or the wet side, so heavy (potentially flooding) rain will be our biggest concern.

Widespread 4-8"+ of rainfall could be possible with some of the highest totals setting up across SW LA and points just off to the west

Bradley GFS Model Rain

The system will slow exit the region by the end of the week.

Stay with the KATC storm team for the very latest