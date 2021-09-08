Tropical Storm Mindy forms in Gulf; while cooler weather moves in

After showers and storms in the Northern Gulf of Mexico became better organized Wednesday the National Hurricane Center began issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Mindy this afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

This system poses no threat to Louisiana.

A Tropical Storm WARNING has been issued for portions of the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mindy will likely move inland across the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night with the system bringing some wind, especially along the Florida Coast with the threat of locally heavy rainfall likely continuing into portions of Georgia and perhaps South Carolina into Thursday.

Meanwhile in Louisiana, all eyes remain laser-focused on a cool front that is expected to arrive early Thursday morning.

This front will usher in much more comfortable humidity Thursday with fresh morning starts to follow for Friday and Saturday mornings.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An isolated shower may be possible ahead and accompanying the front overnight into Thursday, but rain chances should remain near 10% or less.

Look for mostly sunny skies accompanied by temperatures near 90° Thursday afternoon, but it won't feel too bad courtesy of the northerly breeze that will be ushering in lower dew points.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures Friday morning should dip down into the low to mid-60s , while they could be a little cooler Saturday morning, and as cool as the upper 50s toward Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures in the mid-upper 80s are expected Friday.

The weather pattern will hold into the first part of the weekend with sunny skies, seasonably warm temperatures and pleasant humidity continuing into Saturday.

And after a nice start Sunday, scattered showers and a few storms could return by the afternoon.

The longer range forecast into next week keeps a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the week and into the following weekend.

There may also be deeper tropical moisture pooling in the Western Gulf of Mexico next week with that deeper moisture working its way northward toward the following weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Some tropical development may also be possible in the Northwestern Gulf toward the end of next week and/or into the following weekend so something to keep a watch for after this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Elsewhere in the tropics, Hurricane Larry remains a large and powerful hurricane...bypassing Bermuda (outside of heavy surf) through Thursday and possibly brushing Newfoundland Friday into Saturday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

