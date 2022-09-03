Tropical Storm Earl forms near the Caribbean

A tropical disturbance in the Atlantic near the northeastern Caribbean was upgraded to Tropical Storm Earl Friday evening.

After an investigation by Hurricane Hunters Friday afternoon and based on better satellite organization, the National Hurricane Center upgraded the disturbance to a tropical storm with 40 mph winds.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Earl is expected to stay at tropical storm intensity over the next 4 to 5 days.

The system is expected to produce heavy rains across the Leeward and Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico through the weekend.

Earl will pose no threat to the Gulf of Mexico.

Meanwhile in the North Atlantic, Hurricane Daniel is expected to be nearly stationary through much of the weekend and then move off to the northeast.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Both systems are not expected to impact the U.S.

