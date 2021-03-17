Tornado Watch extended to include all of Acadiana

Environmental conditions continue to remain conducive for severe weather across much of the deep south, including us here in Acadiana.

In fact, a TORNADO WATCH has been issued for western and central Acadiana until 6 pm this evening.

(Bradley) Tornado WATCH

The TORNADO WATCH has been extended to include the eastern parishes of Acadiana and is in effect until 9 pm this evening.

(Bradley) tornado watch

Although the highest risk for severe storms is a little farther to the north and east of the viewing area, we are still at risk to see severe activity.

(Bradley) severe types potential

All modes (or types) of severe weather will be possible as well.

Damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, large hail, and even a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out through the evening time frame.

(Bradley) severe types potential

You'll want to make sure to stay weather aware today and up to date with the katc storm team for the very latest.

(Bradley) severe types potential

Things will be clearing out nicely by tonight.

Cool and nice conditions will be back in place as we round out the week and head for the weekend.

