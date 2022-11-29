Threat of severe storms continues into evening; breezy sharply cooler Wednesday

After a round of severe storms across northern portions of Acadiana earlier Tuesday, another of showers and storms will be likely into the evening/overnight hours with activity abruptly ending with a strong pre-dawn cool front.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center has maintained a tornado watch for the northern and central part of the state valid through 7:00 pm including the local parishes of Acadia, Allen, Evangeline, St Landry and Avoyelles.

The threat of a few severe storms will likely continue well beyond 7:00 pm for most of Acadiana, with another round or two of some robust storms likely through at least 2:00-3:00 am.

The main concern with any enhanced storms during the evening/overnight hours would be for the possibility of damaging winds, hail and to a lesser extent, perhaps an isolated tornado.

Showers and storms will end with the passage of a cool front that should bang through the area between 3:00 and 6:00 am.

In the wake of the front look for some lingering clouds early Wednesday but there will be plenty of sun into the afternoon.

It will be quite breezy with some wind gusts in the 30-35 mph range from a northerly direction into the afternoon.

It will be sharply cooler as well with temperatures dropping into the 50s in some spots with high temperatures for the day ranging from the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

It will get chilly again Wednesday night into Thursday morning with readings dropping into the mid-upper 30s most areas.

While sunny skies and seasonably cool temperatures will continue Thursday, look for another warm-up Friday into the weekend.

We might see a few isolated showers Saturday, but Sunday should be dry...look for highs this weekend to top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s...some 10° or more above normal.

It will stay seasonably warm through mid-next week before another, albeit weaker front arrives later in the week.

