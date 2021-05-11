Threat of more flooding possible

A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for most of Acadiana through Wednesday afternoon as more heavy duty showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact Acadiana overnight into early Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

An additional 2-4" of rain or more in isolated spots will be possible as grounds across much of the area, especially along and north of the I-10 parishes which have seen upwards of 4-8" of rain since Sunday night.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Two upper disturbances in concert with a frontal boundary are expected to trigger the storms with a round of heavy storms possible overnight, followed by another round possible into Wednesday morning. Timing of the stormy periods in this pattern however, has been quite difficult to nail down given the last couple of days.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Latest model guidance continues to insist on at least another 1-3" of rain possible for most areas in Acadiana, and as usual with heavy rain events, amounts up to double that, near 5-6" may be possible leading to at the very least, localized street flooding.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Much of Acadiana is also hatched in for a low-end, marginal risk of a few isolated severe storms that may be capable of producing damaging winds, and most likely some hail...the risk of any tornadoes is not zero, but should remain low.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Showers and storms are expected to taper Wednesday afternoon and evening with much drier air working its way into the region Thursday.

Much better weather is anticipated for the latter part of the week into most of the weekend.

A few showers may return by late Sunday, with a return to an unsettled pattern, and perhaps another wet pattern into much of next week.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

