The pattern to remain unsettled; more rounds of scattered showers on the way

Well, it has been another cloudy and dreary day across the area with off/on shower activity.

We have also seen some heavy downpours at times, but no real flash flooding concerns which has been the good news.

Expect scattered showers to remain lurking around the region through the rest of the afternoon and perhaps into portions of the evening.

We should catch a break in the action a little later this evening.

Overnight low temperatures will drop back to near 60°.

Essentially, what we will continue to see over the next few days are disturbances rolling through the area which will continue to send rounds of showers our way.

Bradley NAM model

As a result, rain chances will remain elevated through about Saturday morning.

That does not mean it will continuously rain through that time period, but showers will be lurking around, so make sure to keep the rain gear handy!

Severe weather will be limited, but there could be a stronger storm or two that could produce gusty winds and small hail going into Thursday.

Best rain chances on Thursday appear to be during the morning hours.

Things will start to settle down on Saturday afternoon, but especially into Sunday.

A Flash Flood WATCH is in effect for all of Acadiana until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

Bradley Flash Flood WATCH

Rain estimates through Saturday morning are ~1-3" with locally higher amounts possible.

Bradley EURO

Minor street flooding and flooding in low-lying areas could be possible in spots.

Most of next week looks pretty good with mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies in place as afternoon highs settle into the 70s.

Next rain chances don't look to arrive until late next week, but still plenty of time to watch that.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel