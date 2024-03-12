Temperatures, humidity and rain chances gradually increase into the weekend

Warmer and more humid conditions are on the way to Acadiana for the rest of the week, with a few scattered showers possible through Thursday, before higher rain chances develop Friday into the weekend.

In the near term, our Tuesday night will be some 10° milder than last night with lows near 60° was a southeast breeze kicks in while clouds increase toward daybreak.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and mild with the chance of a few scattered, brief showers possible, mainly during the midday hours...we could see a little more sun for the latter part of afternoon.

Look for high temperatures Wednesday in the upper 70s to near 80° (or warmer if we get some afternoon sun), with breezy SSE/SSW winds increasing during the afternoon to 10-15 mph.

Thursday will be even warmer and more humid with highs pushing back into the low-mid 80s after a nearly summer-like start around 70° (and humid) during the morning.

A few scattered showers may be possible Thursday, but we look to get more intervals of afternoon sun ahead of the more active pattern to follow.

The sub-tropical jet will become oriented over Acadiana Friday through the weekend with occasional disturbances producing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We're not looking at any widespread washouts, nor overt severe weather threats, nor any flood threat at this time, but most of us will probably pick-up 1-2" of rain Friday through Sunday.

Of course, drier, cool weather will return after the weekend...only to set up for another active period toward the end of next week...hopefully not impacting the weekend that follows.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Space News:

Last night/this morning at 4:40am I captured the SpaceX Crew-7 on its return from the ISS and in re-entry (from Lafayette/eastern sky) followed by a beautiful plasma trail!

10 minutes later it splashed down safely with 4 on board in the Gulf of Mexico near Pensacola.

