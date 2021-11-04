Sunshine returns...cool temperatures stay

Acadiana's cool weather pattern will stay through the weekend with the sun returning in full force Friday through early next week.

In the near-term, look for cloudy, breezy and cool conditions to continue overnight with clouds gradually thinning and slowly clearing from west to east after midnight.

Temperatures Friday morning will drop into the low to mid-40s with models even pushing for readings into the upper 30s for northern portions of the area.

Expect full sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures Friday into the weekend with highs Friday in the upper 60s, reaching near 70° Saturday and lower 70s Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Night-time/morning lows will stay planted in the low-mid 40s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures will slowly moderate closer to normal next week with highs getting back into the mid-upper 70s as the week wears on while overnight lows stay in the 40s through Tuesday morning, and then into the 50s to lower 60s toward the end of next week.

Our next front looks to arrive late next Thursday or Friday with a few scattered showers possible, but this could set up another good-looking weekend that follows.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Looking farther down the road the long-range pattern overall looks relatively dry until perhaps Thanksgiving week...but as always the forecast that far out will likely change.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel