Sunshine, comfortable temperatures to finish the week

Some beautiful spring weather is on tap for Acadiana for the rest of the week with lots of sunshine, comfortable temperatures and low humidity.

A couple of ridges of high pressure will build southeastward into the region over the next couple of days allowing for clear skies and cooler than normal temperatures at night into the weekend.

Look for a fresh morning start Thursday with daybreak readings in the upper 50s to lower 60s followed by afternoon highs topping out in the lower 80s.

A pleasant breeze from the northeast will continue Thursday.

Friday's temperatures will be similar with a start in the upper 50s to low 60s while afternoon highs reach the lower 80s.

Fair to partly cloudy skies are anticipated for the area Saturday, but breezy southerly winds will return, insuring the humidity factor will increase into Sunday.

Sunday looks to be partly cloudy, warmer and more humid with the outside chance of a few showers or a thundershower developing late in the day.

Better rain chances appear more likely into Sunday night and Monday as another front approaches the area.

Much of next week looks a little more unsettled with the aforementioned front stalling near the coast and then interacting with some upper level disturbances.

For now we should see a daily chance of scattered showers and some thunderstorms through mid-week, with the possibility of drier air returning late in the week and perhaps into the following weekend.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

And for now, any threat of severe weather appears to be rather limited next week.

