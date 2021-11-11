Sunny, mild Friday...chilly weekend

It will be a fine finish to the work and school week for Acadiana with mostly sunny skies and mild afternoon temperatures Friday, but another cool front will sweep through the area Friday night insuring a sunny but quite chilly weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect fair, breezy and cooler conditions Thursday night with temperatures bottoming out in the mid-upper 40s to lower 50s Friday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If winds decrease enough overnight, there is a slight signal for either some patchy fog and/or some stratiform clouds to develop toward daybreak.

But any fog or clouds that may develop will burn off quickly Friday, with sunny skies and seasonably mild temperatures in the mid-70s expected.

A dry cool front will pass through the Acadiana region Friday night freshening our northerly winds and ushering a bit of a winter chill for this weekend.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Despite full sunshine Saturday, temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s, with highs in the lower 60s anticipated.

Breezy conditions Saturday will diminish into Saturday evening as high pressure moves overhead setting the stage for maximum atmospheric radiational cooling.

Temperatures are expected to threaten the upper 30s area-wide with the latest GRAF Model, which has a tendency to go a little overboard showing readings in the mid-30s possible come Sunday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

If that were to be the case, we may have to cover/protect some of the tender vegetation for Sunday morning as there could be our first frost of the season for portions of the area, especially for northern areas of Acadiana.

Stay tuned for the latest temperature forecasts for this weekend...if anything, for now we may be (and are forecasting) temperatures just above the frost zone for Sunday morning.

Expect a nice warm-up Sunday afternoon with temperatures getting back to near 70° under full sun.

Mostly sunny skies and seasonable temperatures area expected early next week before a mid-week warm-up ahead of another cool front that should get here by late Thursday.

We could see temperatures getting back into the lower 80s next Thursday before the next cool-down.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

