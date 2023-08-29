Sunny, breezy, drier for Acadiana while Hurricane Idalia aims for Florida

Breezy sunshine, along with lower humidity, but hotter temperatures will return to Acadiana Wednesday, while Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in the morning across the Florida Big Bend Coast.

Locally expect any beneficial shower activity Tuesday to end across the area overnight with skies becoming fair by morning.

It's back to full sunshine, breezy N/NE winds, accompanied by temperatures pushing into the mid-upper 90s for Wednesday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

At least the humidity will be quite low, which will keep the heat index near the actual temperature Wednesday, but unfortunately, with the breezy and dry conditions, the fire threat remains high across the region.

The National Weather Service issuing more Red Flag Warnings highlighting the fire danger.

Thursday through Saturday should bring more of the same with mostly sunny skies along with daytime highs ranging from 96-98°.

Overnight lows will dip into the low-mid 70s by Wednesday morning, and closer to the upper 60s to lower 70s Thursday morning...so at least, that will feel good!

By Sunday into early next week it appears that a weakness in the atmosphere will develop along with some moisture shuttling into the region from the east and Gulf, which should bring scattered showers and storms to the area for Monday and Tuesday.

Thereafter, by the end of the KATC 10 Day Forecast, it looks to get hotter again with a few days of triple digit heat still possible before all is said and done for this summer.

Rob Perillo/KATC

As for the tropics, while major Hurricane Franklin will skirt around Bermuda Wednesday, all eyes are on another potential major storm, Idalia.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Hurricane Idalia strengthened to a Category 2 storm Tuesday afternoon sporting 100 mph winds.

Idalia will be traveling over the warmest waters in the Gulf of Mexico overnight with upper conditions also favorable for continued strengthening.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Idalia is expected to reach the Big Bend Coast of Florida by Wednesday morning as a major storm, with at least 115-125 mph winds...it could be worse, if the system goes through a rapid intensification overnight...which is more than just possible.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The only two items to watch to keep intensification at bay, is that Idalia is moving quickly (for the Gulf) at 16 mph, and there's some dry air poised just to the west of the system that could get entrained into the storm overnight.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Bottom line, this storm will likely produce a catastrophic 10-15 foot storm surge over a large area, along with extreme damaging winds within 40-50 miles of wherever the center of the storm makes landfall.

Elsewhere, a new depression has formed in the Central Tropical Atlantic, which could briefly become a tropical storm, if so the name will be Jose...but this system should be limited to a few days of life and not a threat to land.

------------------------------------------------------------

