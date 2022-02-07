Sunny and seasonably cool pattern continues

A sunny and seasonably cool pattern will continue for Acadiana this week as high pressure remains large and in charge.

Chilly mornings punctuated with sunny and cool afternoons are expected through much of the week with a slow moderating temperature trend anticipated later this week into the first part of the weekend.

Our next front is expected to arrive late Saturday with a slight cool down Sunday into early next week.

In the near term, it will be colder Monday night into Tuesday morning as compared with the last 24 hours with lows dropping into the low-mid 30s.

Frost will be possible just about anywhere in Acadiana Tuesday morning, with the most likely areas along and north of the I-10 corridor, so keep the plants covered!

After a chilly start Tuesday, look for temperatures to climb into the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-upper 30s Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, with still a chance of some patchy frost by morning.

Mostly sunny skies and moderating temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week, with a few more clouds possible toward the end of the week.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid-upper 60s and could reach the lower 70s Saturday ahead of our next cool front.

This weekend's front looks to come through the area without any significant rain chances.

Quiet, cool weather should mark the start of next week, but by the end of the week, we could see some shower activity.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest!

