After a chilly start, it will be a mostly sunny and milder weekend for Acadiana with afternoon temperatures climbing into the mid- and eventually the upper 70s.

In the near term, expect seasonably cool conditions overnight through Saturday morning with low temperatures generally in the low-mid 40s, but readings in the mid-upper 30s will be possible in northern portions of Acadiana and toward Central Louisiana.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Although not likely, we cannot completely rule out the chance of some patchy light frost for the northern-most portions of Allen, Evangeline, St Landry & Avoyelles parishes Saturday morning.

Wall to wall sunshine and light winds will warm the area into the low-mid 70s for our Saturday afternoon.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Southerly winds will begin to become established Saturday night into Sunday morning as temperatures drop into the mid-50s through midnight but moderate closer to 60° for daybreak Sunday.

And with the southerly winds Sunday, expect cloud cover to return, especially for the morning hours, but mostly sunny skies accompanied afternoon temperatures pushing into the upper 70s are expected for Sunday afternoon.

Acadiana's next cool front is anticipated to cross the area Sunday night and exit the region early Monday morning.

Rob Perillo/KATC

For now, we are going with about a 40% chance of scattered showers accompanying the front. Like the last few fronts...don't expect much in the way of measurable rainfall.

It will be back to fair and cool conditions early next week with moderating temperatures by mid-week.

The forecast thereafter remains unsettled with our next weather system impacting the area anytime from late Thursday into the weekend...today's models are keying in more on elevated rain chances Friday and/or Saturday and this part of the forecast will change.

For now though, we're keeping rain chances low for Thanksgiving Day with temperatures topping-out in the mid-70s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel