Summer humidity, late spring warmth

Acadiana is in for more summer humidity and late spring warmth accompanied by the chance of an afternoon shower or storm into the weekend.

Rain chances are expected to lower closer to 20% Friday into the weekend as high pressure ridging aloft banks in from the southeast over the next few days.

In the near term, after the chance of showers and a few storms through early this evening look for more sultry, summer-like lows and humidity through daybreak.

Temperatures (and dew points) Friday morning should be no lower than the mid-70s...normal for July or August!

Friday will bring a cloud and partial sun mix with rain chances closer to 20% primarily for the afternoon hours.

Temperatures Friday afternoon will top out in the mid-upper 80s with heat indices likely to reach the mid-90s...that's where those readings were Thursday afternoon.

The weekend promises mostly the same with a little more sun and thus a little more heat, along with the slight chance (near 20%) of an afternoon/early evening shower or thunderstorm.

Highs this weekend into early next week will be pushing the upper 80s to perhaps the lower 90s.

Next week looks for a continuation of our warm and humid pattern with the chance (30-40%) of scattered afternoon showers and/or storms on any given day.

The models are hinting at the possibility of a tail end of a front arriving a week from Sunday...but don't count on it on this point!

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Finally on the spring allergen front, Acadiana looks to be over the spring pollen hump...normal summer numbers have arrived.

Sinuses can rejoice!

